OSU’s Chase Young announces he will enter NFL Draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Defensive End Chase Young announced Friday that he will be heading to the NFL Draft.

Young, a junior, made the announcement on Twitter, Friday.  

In his post, Young thanks his coaches, teammates and all the Buckeye fans.  

“Thank you to this great university and the entire state of Ohio for making me one of your own. I will never forget my time here and consider myself a Buckeye for life.” 

Young led Ohio State and the nation with 16.5 sacks this season on the way to winning the Hendricks and Bednarik awards. The 6-5, 265-pounder from Maryland was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Young had four sacks in Ohio State’s first of two wins over Wisconsin, then had three in a critical victory against Penn State after missing the previous two games due to suspension.

He had an 11-game sack streak dating to last season, highlighted by a four-sack game against Wisconsin in October that thrust him into the top tier of Heisman candidates. He has 30.5 sacks in three years, and his average of 1.5 per game this season is the highest since Elvis Dumervil of Louisville averaged 1.7 in 2005. He was suspended two games this season for an NCAA rules violation connected to a loan from a family friend in 2017.

Young, a first time AP All-American, is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft.  

