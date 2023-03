WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It took overtime but the Cameron Dragons were able to hold off the Madonna Blue Dons in the class “A” region 1 section 1 championship , 72-70.

With the win the Dragons will now host the region 1 co-final next Thursday with Tyler Consolidated, while the Blue Dons will now travel to face Clay-Battelle on the same night for a spot in the state tournament.