Outdoor Facilities in W.Va. begin to reopen Monday

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – From basketball to baseball and even skating, outdoor sports facilities are set to open in West Virginia for the community to use. And in Moundsville, East End Park is officially open.

“Well, it’s exciting! Obviously, we spent a lot of time in our houses and especially for the kids, you know they couldn’t go to school so they were home all that time, they were stuck inside so it’s good to see them have fun,” said Rick Healy, the Moundsville City Manager.

East End Park is working hard to ensure that the park is safe. The park hasn’t attracted a lot of residents just yet but when more families decide to use the park, there will be a limit.

“We were sticking with what the Governor said which was 25 people but this Friday he raised that to 100. On our grounds right now, we are sticking to 25. We do employ playground monitors who sanitize the playground and they’re making sure we’re not getting more than 25 people for awhile,” said Healy.

And with the return of outdoor sports facilities, comes the grand comeback of sports in West Virginia.

“Tomorrow, June 8, all of our fields open up for our rec leagues to start practice. They’ll be practicing, starting tomorrow, that’s rec league softball, and baseball and then in two weeks they will be ready to start playing some games. It will be an abbreviated season but we’re glad to get a season in for them,” said Healy.

