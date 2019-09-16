SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) - he Shadyside Tigers got back on the winning side with a dominant 44-8 win over Magnolia as sophomore quarterback Rhys Francis led the attack with 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And for that performance he has been named our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Francis says his success has a lot to do with the culture surrounding the Tigers program. " Everybody keeps each other up, we don't really yell at each other or anything, work good as a family."