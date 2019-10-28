FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Bill Belichick was 39 years old when he coached the Cleveland Browns to a win over the New England Patriots in 1991 - his first as an NFL coach.

As Belichick trotted toward the center of the field Sunday, his trademark cutoff hooded sweatshirt soaked in rain following the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Browns, he did so as a member of a small, but elite group of coaches.