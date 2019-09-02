OV TOP 7 Plays of the Week

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio- The Bridgeport Bulldogs hosted the Weirton Madonna Blue Dons in their season opener at the Dave Bruney Football Complex in Martins Ferry, Ohio. In the second quarter of the game, a pick six made by Peyton Pyle gave Bridgeport a 12-0 lead over the Blue Dons. However, Madonna made a grand comeback and won the game 21-18.

The Bridgeport Bulldogs will face Monroe Central next on Friday, Sept. 6th at 7 p.m. Weirton Madonna will take on Carrick on Friday, Sept. 6th at 7 p.m.