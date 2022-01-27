OVAC All-Star Football Camp to move to Wheeling University

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Bethany College has been the home for the OVAC All-Star Football Camp in recent years, but not anymore.

The OVAC All-Star Football Camp is moving to Wheeling University. You probably remember Bethany College being the host, but OVAC Officials say the camp switched to Wheeling University because of its location.

The camp will bring nearly 70 football players and 150 band members to the university. Trainers, coaches, and chaperones will also be there. They’ll be there the week of July 17th. It’s all leading up to the big game on July 23rd.

Meanwhile Wheeling University and the OVAC are excited to team up for the camp’s 76th year.

“Well I think it’s great. This is something that’s been working on this from quite sometime. The opportunity for us to host the OVAC All-Star camp is a tremendous thing for the community as a whole, the campus community, and our university.” Zac Bruney, Head football coach at Wheeling University

“Very excited. This is a nice close knit campus. Logistically, it makes sense for us, for parents, for people coming in, we’re going to give it a try.” Dirk DeCoy, OVAC executive director

The big game is July 23rd and will once again be at the Wheeling Island Stadium.

The last time Wheeling hosted OVAC All-Stars was in 1999.