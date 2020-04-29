OVAC All Star Football Game Canceled

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the first time since 1971 the OVAC All Star Football Game will not be played. The OVAC made that decision Wednesday due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OVAC Executive Director Dirk DeCoy told us, “I think we all knew it was inevitable with the coronavirus and that slim chance of having something happen and turn into a catastrophe, you know it wasn’t good.”

DeCoy added the size of the game and the number of people involved added to their decision. “You know there are so many moving parts with this, with the OVAC Football All Star Game. So we’re looking at close to 5,000 people that this game and events touch that we intermingle with and for me to sit here and say you know what I think we can pull this off without anybody catching or putting anyone in danger of this exposure to the virus, we couldn’t pull it off.”

This years game was scheduled for July 25 at Wheeling Island Stadium.