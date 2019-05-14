OVAC celebrates champions, Coach of the Year

The OVAC wrapped up another outstanding year with the annual Banquet of Champions at WesBanco Arena.

This year’s Wheeling Hospital / OVAC Cup Champions were Wheeling Park(5A), St.Clairsville(4A), Linsly(3A), Wheeling Central(2A) and Madonna(1A).

Fort Frye football coach Eric Huck won the prestigious OVAC / Bill Van Horne coach of the year award. His Cadets won all nine of their regular season games on their way to the OVAC 3A championship. In the Ohio playoffs, they won the Division VI Region 23 title with an 18-6 win over Shadyside. They lost in the Divison VI state semifinals to eventual state champion Kirtland.

Bill Hinegardner and Libby Shepherd won the first OVAC overtime achievement awards.

The night also marked the end of an era, this was the final banquet for longtime executive director Tom Rataiczak who after 20 years is stepping down at the end of June. Dirk DeCoy will become just the ninth executive director in the conference’s 76-year history on July 1.