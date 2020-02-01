OVAC Cheer Championships Results

WHEELING, W.VA.- The OVAC Cheer Championships took place on Saturday at Wes Banco Arena in Wheeling. Monroe Central claimed the non-tumbling championship. In class 1-A the Madonna Blue Dons would claim first place with a score of 347.95 As for class 2-A, Toronto placed first with a score 355.25, claiming their 5th straight title. Wheeling Central placed second with a score of 344.55 In class 3-A, the day would belong to the Linsly Cadets who left with their second consecutive title. Barnesville came in second place. In class 4-A the St. Clairsville Red Devils won their 13th straight championship. Harrison Central was the runner up.

And in Class 5-A, the Wheeling Park Patriots claimed the title. This is Park’s 23rd title overall, and 8th title in a row.