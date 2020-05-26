OVAC Coach Of The Year Finalists Announced

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The OVAC coach of the year finalists were recently announced, the winner will be named later this week.

Here’s a capsule look, in alphabetical order, at the five finalists:

Ted Arneault Jr., Oak Glen, football

* West Virginia Class AA semifinalist

*OVAC Class 4A champion

In only fourth year as Bears’ head coach, he guided then to their best season in 57-year history of the school (opened 1963). The Bears recorded their first unbeaten regular season and advanced to their first state playoff semifinals after ousting previously unbeaten Poca in quarterfinals. They bowed out to eventual state champion Bridgeport to finish with a 12-1 record. Oak Glen won only their second OVAC title (Class 4A), their other OVAC crown was in 1965.

———————————–

Dan Liedtke, Fort Frye, girls basketball

* OHSAA Division III State Tournament “Final Four”/tournament canceled

*Sectional/District/Regional champions

*OVAC Class 3A champions

*Fort Frye’s 10th OVAC girls title/Fifth under Liedtke

————————————–

Brian Perkins, Toronto, baseball

*Ohio Division IV state champions

*Sectional/District/Regional champions

*OVAC 2A champions

*Finished with a 28-5 record

Perkins led the Red Knights to the school’s first state title since 1998. They were the first OVAC team to win OHSAA baseball title since Toronto won in 1998. They won their fifth OVAC championship under Perkins; also won in 08, 09, 15, 16. Won school’s second state baseball crown defeating Hills-dale (27-3) by 3-1 in the finals, ending their 20-game win streak. Ranked No.6 in final OHSVCA D-IV State Poll.

————————————-

Morgan Poling, Oak Glen, volleyball

* West Virginia Class AA state champion

*OVAC Class A title

*Led Golden Bears to an unbeaten season (32-0) in Poling’s first year as head coach

—————————————-

Scooter Tolzda, Meadowbrook, boys basketball

*OHSAA Division II Regional qualifier/tournament canceled

*OHSAA Division II Sectional/District champions

*OVAC Class 4A Tournament champions

*Final record 23-3 (two losses to Wheeling Park; one to Dover)

The Colts didn’t lose to an Ohio Division II school. The OVAC championshp is MHS fifth in a row, fourth under Tolzda. “Scooter” is 89-19 in his four years at MHS he has nearly 450 career coaching victories.