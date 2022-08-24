WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The OVAC has lost a true legend and one of the conferences pillars. Ron Mauck, the man whom the OVAC wrestling tournament is named in honor of has died, he was 82.

A graduate of Bridgeport high school and West Liberty State College, Mauck had a long wrestling coaching career that began at Follansbee high school in 1965 and later at Brooke in 1968. Mauck was a long-time member of the Rudy Mumley OVAC Charity All-Star Football Classic, serving as director from 1993 to 1998. Mauck was inducted into the OVAC Hall of Fame in 2006

He also earned the “Mr. Mat” Award in 1985 and was named the West Virginia. Wrestling Coaches Man of the Year in 1987.