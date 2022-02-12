Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – The Class 2-A matchup was between Wheeling Central Catholic and Shadyside. Central led into the middle of the 3rd quarter but the Tigers steadily chipped away at the lead.

Luke Bell came up with two huge threes. The shot he buried in the fourth quarter made it a tie ball game and the Tigers were able to pull away from there. Shadyside won 62-54 and Beckett was named the most outstanding player from the contest.

The 4-A contest involved East Liverpool and St. Clairsville. East Liverpool took the route of attempting high percentage looks to retain its lead over the Red Devils. Irvine showed off his speed and how efficient he is when in close.

St. Clairsville cut the final score to just one possession but fell 60-57 to the Potters.

Four quarters wasn’t enough in the 1-A Championship between Cameron and Wellsville. With a couple of minutes left in overtime, Powell athletically flipped up a lay-in from the assist by McCauley.

The win by the Dragon made it its first OVAC Championship in program history.

In the 3A Championship, Linsly gained traction in the second half to pull away from the River Pilots. Second chance points helped its case in the fourth quarter. Nathan Coleman collected a miss by Long and converted.

The Cadets held on to win 55-39.