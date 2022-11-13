BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Basketball season is right around the corner.

As players and teams are gearing up, so are officials.

The OVAC held its first preseason basketball summit at Belmont College.

Where around 140 referees gathered to discuss new rules, regulations and take part in training for the upcoming season.

OVAC Basketball Commissioner Doug Costain says they are looking to add many more referees to their roster.

The skills we’re going to be working on are just going to be are what we would call on-court mechanics. So, as we are learning where to stand, how to handle things… I think something I’m pushing for is communication. We want to be great communicators in our business…at the end of the day what we are looking to do is to provide our student athletes with the best experience they can have every night when they walk out on the floor. Doug Costain, OVAC basketball commissioner

If you’re interested in training to be an OVAC referee, visit OVAC.org.