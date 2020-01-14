OVAC “Ron Mauck” Wrestling Tournament to be held

WHEELING, W.VA.- Dr. Dan Doyle held the press conference today for the 67th annual Ovac Ron Mauck Wrestling Tournament. The tournament will take place this Thursday through Saturday at WesBanco Arena. This year there are 44 teams and 441 wrestlers participating in the three day event, with a lot of returning defenders.

“The team competition is going to be very competitive. I think Beaver Local Parkersburg South overall with Steubenville or Wheeling Park, who knows,” said Doyle. “They have several seeded wrestlers and the divisional races I think are going to be equally competitive.”

The tournament will start at 6 p.m on Thursday. Tickets are six dollars for adults and four for students.