WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Tom Bechtel OVAC softball 4A championship game is set, following the semifinals Tuesday.

Edison downed top-seed Indian Creek 2-1 as Katie Fluharty went the distance with 11 strikeouts.

The Wildcats will face Oak Glen in the title game. The Golden Bears shutout Harrison Central 8-0. Lizzie Kell was strong in the circle allowing just one-hit with 13 strikeouts.