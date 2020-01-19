High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

OVAC Swim Championship Results

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA.- The 2020 OVAC Swimming Championships were held on Saturday at Brooke High School. In the girls 100 yard backstroke, it would be John Marshall’s Victoria Kidney who placed first in 58.49 seconds. In the boys 100 yard backstroke, a big matchup between St.C’s Mathew Marling and Nathan Yost, Park’s Devanan Kuttan, and Linsly’s Nathan Yost. It would the Cadet’s Yost who claimed first in 58.60 seconds. In the girls 100 yard breastroke, it was a close one between Park’s Jenn Bopp and St. C’s Cassadie DiBetta and the day would belong to DiBetta in a time of 1:03 secondsand in the boys 100 yard breastroke, the Martin’s Ferry Purple Rider’s Jarrett Bolinger would finish first in a time of one 1:01 seconds.

In girls class 5A, Dover High School came in first place with 548 points
and Wheeling Park High School placed second with 310 points. In boys class 5A, Dover would take first place with 432 points. New Philadelphia placed second and Brooke placed third. In the boys class 1-4A, Linsly placed first with 315 points and St. Clairsville placed second with 259 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter