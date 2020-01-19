OVAC Swim Championship Results

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA.- The 2020 OVAC Swimming Championships were held on Saturday at Brooke High School. In the girls 100 yard backstroke, it would be John Marshall’s Victoria Kidney who placed first in 58.49 seconds. In the boys 100 yard backstroke, a big matchup between St.C’s Mathew Marling and Nathan Yost, Park’s Devanan Kuttan, and Linsly’s Nathan Yost. It would the Cadet’s Yost who claimed first in 58.60 seconds. In the girls 100 yard breastroke, it was a close one between Park’s Jenn Bopp and St. C’s Cassadie DiBetta and the day would belong to DiBetta in a time of 1:03 secondsand in the boys 100 yard breastroke, the Martin’s Ferry Purple Rider’s Jarrett Bolinger would finish first in a time of one 1:01 seconds.

In girls class 5A, Dover High School came in first place with 548 points

and Wheeling Park High School placed second with 310 points. In boys class 5A, Dover would take first place with 432 points. New Philadelphia placed second and Brooke placed third. In the boys class 1-4A, Linsly placed first with 315 points and St. Clairsville placed second with 259 points.