OVAC Team of the Week: Bellaire Big Reds

Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – The team of the week is the Bellaire Big Reds

Bellaire is coming off a hard fought victory over Wheeling Central Catholic who also entered the game at Big Reds Stadium undefeated. The Big Reds jumped out to a 14-0 lead and it remained a defensive battle the whole way but Bellaire was able to hold on to win 14-7. Junior Ray Ray Pettigrew was responsible for both of Bellaire’s touchdowns in the contest. He was on the receiving end of the first one, and, later in the game, took a pick-six to the house. Bellaire’s next game is at Big Reds Stadium against Cambridge.