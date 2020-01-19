OVAC Wrestling Tournament Final Results

WHEELING, W.VA.- The final day of the 67th annual “Ron Mauck” wrestling tournament was held on Saturday. At the 160 pound weight class, Ethan Pappas of Steubenville pinned Skylar Leasure of Beaver Local. At 170 pounds, Logan Krulik of Beaver Local wrestled Ian Bush of Cameron. Bush scored two points with a takedown and went on to win with a 5-2 decision.

At 195 pounds, Reese Skaggs of St Clairsville wrestled Keith Bonar of Steubenville. Skaggs took Bodnar to his back and it eventually resulted in a pin for Skaggs. At 113 pounds, Cody Taggart of Wheeling Park wrestled Nathan Ford of Parkersburg South. Taggart had a nice takedown where he used the lift and he got some nearfall points from that as well, as he went on to win 5-1. At 126 pounds Koen Kish of St Clairsville wrestled Jace Stockett of University and Kish went on to win 5-1.

At 138 pounds, Andrew Shelek of Park wrestled Caden Sout of St Clairsville. Shelek had a nice takedown, making the score 4-1, he then got another takedown and left with an impressive 13-6 win.

At 152 pounds, the match everyone anticipated the most, Peyton Hall of Oak Glen wrestled Parkersburgh South’s, Brayden Roberts. Late in the 3rd period, the score was tied when Hall got the takedown and went on to win 3-1.