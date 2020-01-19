High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

OVAC Wrestling Tournament Final Results

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA.- The final day of the 67th annual “Ron Mauck” wrestling tournament was held on Saturday. At the 160 pound weight class, Ethan Pappas of Steubenville pinned Skylar Leasure of Beaver Local. At 170 pounds, Logan Krulik of Beaver Local wrestled Ian Bush of Cameron. Bush scored two points with a takedown and went on to win with a 5-2 decision.

At 195 pounds, Reese Skaggs of St Clairsville wrestled Keith Bonar of Steubenville. Skaggs took Bodnar to his back and it eventually resulted in a pin for Skaggs. At 113 pounds, Cody Taggart of Wheeling Park wrestled Nathan Ford of Parkersburg South. Taggart had a nice takedown where he used the lift and he got some nearfall points from that as well, as he went on to win 5-1. At 126 pounds Koen Kish of St Clairsville wrestled Jace Stockett of University and Kish went on to win 5-1.

At 138 pounds, Andrew Shelek of Park wrestled Caden Sout of St Clairsville. Shelek had a nice takedown, making the score 4-1, he then got another takedown and left with an impressive 13-6 win.

At 152 pounds, the match everyone anticipated the most, Peyton Hall of Oak Glen wrestled Parkersburgh South’s, Brayden Roberts. Late in the 3rd period, the score was tied when Hall got the takedown and went on to win 3-1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter