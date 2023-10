BEALLSVILLE,OHIO – (WTRF) Trailing 28-8 at the half Paden City scored 34 unanswered points in the second half, on their way to a 42-28 win over Beallsville.

With the win the Wildcats improve to 6-1 and have won five in a row, they will host Hancock,Md, next week.

Beallsville slips to 5-4, they have lost three in a row. The Blue Devils close the regular season next week at Van W.Va.