Paden City season coming to an end

PADEN CITY, W.VA. (WTRF)- “It’s a very, very hard feeling. It’s a very tough feeling in my stomach. You know, I feel like a knife has been put in my stomach and turned. Just not only being a coach for this team, and feeling bad for the boys and not only them but the community and the kids who are in the band and the cheerleaders as well, but as an alumni, that’s my hometown,” said Zach Heasley, Paden City’s head football coach. “That’s the school I graduated from so to see that happen from a coaching standpoint but from an alumni standpoint and former player, it hurts.”

It’s a tough time for Paden City’s head football coach, Coach Heasley, who recently announced that the Wildcats are folding for the rest of the season due to a low number of 11 players on the roster.

“You’d like to think COVID was an issue with that but it really wasn’t. I’m a health teacher and I talked to my kids today,” said Heasley. “Sometimes, when you’re in a routine and you have to get out of that routine because of situations, it’s tough to get back into it, so kids who just didn’t come back out is a reason for that and kids who came out and decided they didn’t want to continue with the program as it went on so that’s kind of why we had our low numbers.”

Heasley knows that the being a Wildcat means something to the community that rallies behind its football team with great pride.

“It’s rich with a winning tradition starting back in the 50’s, when we started with a JV football team I believe in 52’ and it moved on from there and it was just a bunch of winners on and off the field,” said Heasley. “My grandfather was a 1961 graduate and played football and they were an OVAC champion and then you look to our state championship teams in 1970 and 1979 and I know quite a bit of people from those teams and teams that led up to the 90’s when coach Flannery was there and you look to now and it’s tough.”

Friday night will certainly be emotional because it’s the last time that the Wildcats will step on this field for the 2020 season when they take on Van.

“The mentality that they have is this is for everybody in this entire town, from themself, for their teammate, for their coaches, for their family members and most importantly, the community,” said Heasley.