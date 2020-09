PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our DeFelice Brothers Pizza team of the week, the Paden City Wildcats.

They played their final game of the season Friday due to low numbers. The 11 players who suited up in the green and white one last time, showed us what being a part of a team really means as they took the field to honor their school, community and their fellow teammates.

In their final game against Van, running back Joey Baker ran for 233 yards including a pair of long touchdown runs.