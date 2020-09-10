High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Paden City Will End Season After Friday

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friday’s game for the Paden City Wildcats will be their final one of the 2020 football season, coach Zach Heasley making that announcement Wednesday night.

Heasley saying low numbers will force the Wildcats to end their season after only two games. The Cats began the year with only 14 players on the roster but are now down to 11.

“We are all very sad about this situation,” Heasley said. But it’s like I told the boys control what you can control. We always play for this great community of Paden City, but it will be even bigger on Friday.” The Wildcats will host Van Friday at 7 p.m. at Berger Field.

