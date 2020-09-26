High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Panthers beat Monroe Central

RAYLAND, OHIO (WTRF)- The Buckeye Local Panthers hosted Monroe Central on Friday night at World War Two Memorial Stadium. Early in the game, Trey Hoover scored from five yards out, putting the Panthers on the board first. The two point conversion that followed was solid and the Panthers led 8-0 early in the game.

Monroe Central answered when Malachi Rose Burton connected with Auston Hogue for the touchdown, making the score 8-6 in favor of the Panthers. Hoover later found Bryan Palmer Jr. in the endzone. The Panthers went on to win 32-14, claiming their first win of the season.

