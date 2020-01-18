Panthers Bite Bulldogs

RAYLAND, OHIO- The Buckeye Local boys basketball team hosted Bridgeport on Friday night. The Panthers struck first. Jake Mayle got the basket, making it 2-0 Panthers and they kept up the momentum. Hunter Darrah put the Panthers up 10-0 early in the first quarter.

With 12 seconds to go in 1st quarter, the Bulldog’s P. S. Savvagent went to the hoop for the the one handed basket, making it 14-5 Panthers. Luke Darrah added two more points for the Panthers and Mayle knocked down the triple. The Panthers went on to win 63-47.