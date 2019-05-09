Breaking News
Park Advances To Sectional Final

Sports

Wheeling Park advanced to the Class AAA Region One Section One Championship with a 7-3 win over Brooke, Wednesday at Patriot Field. 

The Bruins took a 2-0 lead over the Patriots when they scored a pair of runs in the second inning. Park would get one run back in the bottom of the third. 

Park would explode with six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. 

Brooke will now face John Marshall , Thursday in an elimination game in Glen Dale. 

Isaac Hines got the win for the Patriots on the mound. Park will host the Brooke-John Marshall winner Friday in the Sectional Championship. 

