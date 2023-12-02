WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Cameron fell to a pair of WPIAL teams Friday at the Palace on the Hill.
In game one of the night the Dragons lost to Norwin, 66-27.
In the nightcap the Patriots lost late to South Fayette, 68-66.
by: Scott Nolte
