WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park advanced to the OVAC 5A boy’s soccer championship with their 3-0 win over Brooke.

Tresz McLeod scored all three Park goals and Keeper Gavin Border made four saves.

The Patriots will face Morgantown in the championship, the Mohigans defeated Steubenville 5-0. The championship game is Saturday at 2 p.m. at St.Clairsville’s Red Devils Stadium.

In the boy’s 1A-3A semifinal Wheeling Central defeated Linsly 2-1 in overtime.

Tied at one , Jermey Ratcliffe chased down the ball and scored from 35 yards out.

The Maroon Knights will meet Trinity Christian in the championship game Saturday at 10 a.m. at St.Clairsville’s Red Devils Stadium.