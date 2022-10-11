WHEELING ,W.Va. (WTRF) – Just last week Oglebay played host to the West Virginia high school golf state championships with Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park brining home state titles. This week we are honoring both teams as our Ohio Valley Mall teams of the Week.

The Maroon Knights brought home the class A title winning by 28 strokes over St.Marys. Senior Justin Doerr was the class A medalist with a two-day total of 162. His teammates Luke Tiu and Ryan Costanzo also earned all-state honors.

In triple-A Wheeling Park brought home the state championship with an 11-stroke victory over Cabell-Midland. Senior Gavin Goodrich was the medalist with a two-day 149 , he was joined on the all-state team by Campbell Koegler.