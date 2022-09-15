WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Linsly claimed OVAC golf championships Thursday.

The Patriots claimed their third straight 5A title and 18th all-time, shooting 316 team total, on Oglebay’s Jones Course. Marietta was second with a team total of 338. Park senior Gavin Goodrich was the medalist with a two-over 73. His teammate Campbell Koegler finished third overall with a 78.

In 3A Linsly cruised to the title with a team total 10-under 274, to claim the school’s 19th OVAC title.

The Cadets Adam Gill fired a 7-under 64 to claim medalist honors, his teammate Jamie Romeral was second with a 66.