WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park and Weir boys came up just short of advancing to next week’s state tournament.
Park lost on the road at Bridgeport, W.Va. on a last second shot, 49-48 to the Indians.
Weir fell at home 53-46 to Hampshire.
by: Scott Nolte
