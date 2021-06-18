Park Athletes Sign To Continue Careers In College

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Five more Wheeling Park athletes signed Friday to continue their track and field careers in college.

Torrence Walker signed to run with Virginia Tech. Walker won the 100, 200, and 400 meter races at the West Virginia state track meet. Walker leaves Park as the school record holder in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs and as a member of the 4×100 meter relay team.

Marlee Porter signed with Marshall University. Porter was the state champion in 200 meter dash and as a member of 4×400 relay team, she finished second in the 100 meter dash and 300 meter low hurdles. She is the school record holder in the 100 and 200 meter dash and 300 meter low hurdles.

Bri’Jaun Baylor, Jaden Evans, and Zarik Janeczko signed with West Liberty University. Baylor was a member of the OVAC champion shuttle hurdle relay team and placed third in the long jump at the state meet. Evans was a state qualifier in the discus, placing third in the region one meet. Janeczko was member of the OVAC and Regional champion 4×400 meter relay team and placed third in the 400 meter run in 5A at the OVAC championship.