STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 3-0 on the young baseball season thanks to their 11-0 win over Steubenville Thursday night at Vaccaro Field.

In three games the Patriots have now scored 37 runs. Gian DeGenova had a three-run home run and Dylan Gongola added a two-run shot.

Chris Vargo and Michael Bittinger combined on a three-hit shutout.