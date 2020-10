WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park celebrated homecoming with a 41-20 win over Morgantown Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium, it’s their third straight win over the Mohigans.

Stevie Mitchell was the workhorse for the Park offense carrying the ball 26 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots are now 5-1 on the season.