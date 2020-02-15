Park Beats Weir For OVAC 5A Consolation

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park defeated Weir 63-41 in the Wheeling Hospital / OVAC 5A Consolation game, Friday night.
Alex Vargo led all scorers with 28 points and Travis Zimmerman added 16.
Elijah Gillette led Weir with 19 points.
by: Scott Nolte
