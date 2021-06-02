Park bops Brooke in elimination game

Wheeling, W. Va, (WTRF) – The Patriots offered a lot of run support for Chris Vargo and later Gion Degenova .

The Patriots played add-on in the third when the also proficient golfer James Salvatori golfed one to the right field wall and made in 9-3.

Luke Marsh blew the game wide open after muscling a base-clearing three-run double in the same inning.

Degenova clubbed a three-run home run to left to make the blowout 17-3. That was the final score in a shortened game. Next up for the Patriots is another elimination game at home against John Marshall.