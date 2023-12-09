WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– After Friday’s big win over JM, Park kept their hot-hand rolling with a 93-67 victory over Teays Valley.
Next, the 2-0 Patriots play Weir on Tuesday.
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
