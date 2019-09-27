Park Boys & Girls, Linsly Boys Advance In OVAC Soccer Championships

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park boys and girls advanced to the OVAC 5A soccer championship Thursday night.

The Park boys needed double-overtime to defeat Morgantown. Cole Meredith scored in the first half to give the Patriots a 1-0 at the half. The Mohigans would tie the game in the second half and send it to overtime. The two teams went scoreless through one extra session, but with less than a minute left in the second overtime Clay Meredith scored to give Park the 2-1 win.

The Park girls downed University 4-0 the Lady Patriots received first half goals from Emma Delk and Faith Mealy. In the second half Abbey Anderson and Gracelynn Hanna would find the net.

In boys 1A-3A semifinal, Linsly shutout Wheeling Central 4-0. Ashton Adams, Will Carson, Michael Flynn and Luke Lenz scored goals for the Cadets.