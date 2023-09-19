WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – With the OVAC tournament right around the corner a pair of teams in contention in 5A met Tuesday at Wheeling Island Stadium, as Wheeling Park hosted Steubenville.

The Patriots took the lead less than five minutes into the game on the first goal of the night for Sam Rockey. He would score the next two for a natural hat-trick and a 3-nil lead.

Just before the half Matteo Gattesco scored to give the Patriots a 4-nil advantage at the break.

Tresz McLeod would add a goal in the second half as Park would go onto a 5-nil win.