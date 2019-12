WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park won their season opener with a 68-62 win over Meadowbrook in the Third Sam Andy Classic.

The Colts dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. It was a tight game though out, tied at 34 at the half and 48 after the third quarter.

Alex Vargo led the Patriots with 28, DJ Saunders added 18 and Travis Zimmerman had 11 all in the second half.