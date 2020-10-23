High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Park – Brooke Football Game Canceled

WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Another area football game has fallen due to Covid 19 concerns. This time it’s the Park-Brooke game.

The Bruins announced late Thursday they had decided to cancel their game with Patriots. In a statement from Brooke county superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook he said, “Based on guidance from the Brooke County Health Department and to make sure all students are safe we have deceided to cancel the October 23rd football game versus Wheeling Park.” Crook added that, “Wheeling Park high school has been closed this week due to Covid 19 cases,” they are doing virtual school. “We feel this is in the best interest of both student communities and to try to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus.”

Coach Mac McLean said they would discuss rescheduling the game tomorrow, but that seems nearly impossible with both teams having games already scheduled in the final two weeks of the regular season.

