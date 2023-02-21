WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central each won their season openers Tuesday night.

The Lady Patriots defeated Brooke 89-45 in the AAAA sectional semifinal. Natalie Daugherty led Park with 21 and Alexis Bordas had 20. Park will host Morgantown Friday in the sectional final.

In AA Wheeling Central defeated Magnolia 65-30. Valerie Downing led the Maroon Knights with 19 while Brooke Edge and Lily Vogrin each had 16. Central will face St.Marys Friday for the sectional championship.