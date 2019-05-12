Park Claims 3-A Sectional Title

Sports

by: Caroline Peters

Posted: / Updated:

The Wheeling Park Patriots faced the John Marshall Monarchs in the WV class 3-A sectional championship game on May 11th. The first two innings would last an hour, with both teams putting points on the board. In the  top of the 2nd, Josh Schramm sent a grounder past 2nd plate that allowed Derek Black to score, giving the Monarchs the early 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Grant Smith scored on a walk as the monarchs led 2-0.

In the  bottom of the 2nd, Brock Archer was able to send a ball infield, getting Park on the board. The Patriots were just starting a high-scoring inning. Jacob Shia singlged on a line drive to left field as Archer scored for park. This gave the Patriots the 3-2 lead. James Salvatori sent a line drive to short stop Derek Black, allowing the patriots score again. The Patriots would win today 7-3, claiming the Class 3-A Sectional title. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter