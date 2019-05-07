Park Claims Class 3-A Sectional Championship

The Wheeling Park softball team played Brooke on May 6th, in the W. Va. Class 3-A softball sectional championship. If Park were to leave with the win, the Lady Patriots would claim the sectional title. However, the Bruins needed to defeat Park twice in order to claim the sectional title. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Maddie Westfall sent a grounder infield, and Lauren Fox scored, giving Wheeling Park the early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Brooke’s Jaycee Mitchell gets the base hit for Brooke, but the Bruins weren’t able to keep the momentum going in the inning. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Ashley Linder doubled on a line drive to center field and Shea Wright scored. Wheeling Park took the 2-0 lead. Later in the bottom of the 5th inning, Mahayla McCroskey sent a line drive to right field, Ashley Linder scored. Park goes on to win 4-0 over the Bruins, claiming the Class 3-A sectional championship.