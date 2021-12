MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – With their 70-52 win over John Marshall Tuesday night, Wheeling Park has now won 34 straight over the Monarchs.

Brett Phillips led the Patriots with 18 points while Aiden Davis added 17.

Grant Neiswonger and Braden Sobutka each had 10 for the Monarchs.

Park now leads the all-time series 105-11.