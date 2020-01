WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park cruised to a 91-41 win over Brooke, Thursday in Wellsburg.

The Patriots led 47-22 at the half on their way to a 50-point win.

Alex Vargo led the Patriots with 25 while Travis Zimmerman added 15. For Brooke Cole Sperlazza led the way with 11.

The Patriots are now 5-1 and face Chapmanville in the opener of the Cancer Research Classic, Friday at WesBanco Arena.