Park Dominates Ferry

MARTINS FERRY- The Martins Ferry Purple Riders boys basketball team hosted Wheeling Park on Friday. The Patriots led 29-12 in 3rd quarter when Jazien Miles put Park up 29-14. Later in the third, Shaheed Jackson for scored. He had 15 points, putting Park up 33-14. Wheeling’s Xavier Morris then went for the one handed layup. He led them with 21 points.

Martins Ferry’s Ruben Hilson answered back. He led them with 7 points, making the score 37-18. Davien Ray then knocked down the three for the Purple Riders, but Xavier Morris responded with a three on the other end as the buzzer ran out to end the third quarter. Park went on to win 62-27.

