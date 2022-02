WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park got off to a hot start and never looked back Wednesday night beating Steubenville 76-52.

The Patriots led by as many as 15 in the first quarter and led 40-16 at the half.

Cole Wilkinson led Park with 18, Brett Phillips added 17 and Aiden Davis had 13.

Phaeton Hill led all-scorers with 19 and Brenton Jones added 12 for Big Red.