Park Duals: Day 2

WHEELING, W. VA. (WTRF)- Day 2 of the 29th annual Wheeling Park Duals took place today. Wheeling Park took on South Garrett County Maryland. At the 113 pound weight class, Cody Tagartt took on Tanner Edward. Tagartt used the lift to get the take-down and would later get the pin, putting the Patriots are off to an early lead.

At 182 pounds weight with Eric Brothers took on Hunter Sanders. Brothers works hard to get the early takedown and just moments later he would get the pin. At 220 pounds, Charlie Tambourin was out to an early lead with a take-down against Chris Mersing before he pinned his opponent. In the heavyweight division Matthew Rynerker takes his opponent to the mat.

Rynerker pinned his opponent in just over one minute, giving three straight pins in the upper weight classes gave park a 42-33 win. Park finished third in the tournament.