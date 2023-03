WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park earned their first win of the softball season Tuesday with a 6-3 victory over Oak Glen.

Makenna Kelly hit a two-run home run for the Patriots in the first inning to give Park the lead.

Mary Derrow added a two-run triple in the sixth inning. Amber Thompson went the distance in the circle scattering five hits with three strikeouts.

Park will host Brooke, Monday.